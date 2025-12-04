Opinion

What we know about the Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect

Neighbors of the suspect, Brian Cole Jr., of Woodbridge, Virginia, expressed surprise over the criminal charges, describing Cole as quiet and unassuming.

The pipe bomber suspect is identified as Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Virginia. This screenshot was captured from a surveillance video, released by FBI.FBI
By  Nnamdi Egwuonwu  and  Sydney Carruth

Nnamdi Egwuonwu

Nnamdi Egwuonwu is a reporter for MS NOW.

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.