Minneapolis police chief warns officers: Stop unlawful force by ICE or lose your job

Chief Brian O’Hara says he’ll fire city police officers if they don’t intervene when immigration agents use unlawful force.

By  Alex Tabet

Alex Tabet

Alex Tabet is a reporter for MS NOW.