Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

RFK’s CDC sees major backlash after new guidance changes Hepatitis B vaccine recommendations December 7, 2025 / 06:24

States fight back as Trump’s CDC wages war on health and science

What do Americans do when the authoritative source our doctors turn to for the best scientific guidance can no longer be trusted?

By  Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow is host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Rachel Maddow Show” Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MS NOW. “The Rachel Maddow Show” features Maddow’s take on the biggest stories of the day, political and otherwise, including in-depth analysis and stories no other shows in cable news will cover.

Latest Post