States fight back as Trump’s CDC wages war on health and science

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 8 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Recently, I traveled to one of the greatest cities in this great country, Chicago, for a live event at the amazing Harris Theater, right on the edge of Millennium Park.

There, I got to speak with some of the really impressive, creative, resourceful community leaders, who led the defense of the people of that city when Donald Trump’s masked, violent, undisciplined, pseudo-military immigration agents mounted a weekslong attack on it.

I also got to sit down with the historian Tim Snyder, author of “On Tyranny,” a pocket-size guidebook to resisting authoritarianism — something Chicago has been providing a master class on in this first year of Trump 2.0.

Trump is not just consolidating his power over the government, but he is also simultaneously and deliberately breaking it.

One of the things that really stuck with me from that night was when Snyder told the crowd that he’s less worried about there ultimately being a coast-to-coast, totally autocratic Trump dictatorship than he is that what the president is doing to the country may pressure us and damage us in such a way that the U.S. effectively breaks up.

Because Trump is not just consolidating his power over the government, but he is also simultaneously and deliberately breaking the government. And if the federal government is broken — if he destroys it and Americans lose the data and infrastructure and services it provides — well, people are going to start organizing alternative structures to provide those things.

Take the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For decades, the CDC has been the gold standard of science and health data, not just for this country but for the world. That was, until now.

You may have heard that, a few days ago, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s handpicked CDC advisory panel voted to roll back the long-standing recommendation to vaccinate babies for hepatitis B, even though universal vaccination is credited with virtually eliminating the virus among newborns in the United States.

Later that day, Kennedy’s CDC panel welcomed a lengthy presentation, 76 slides long, about vaccines — not from a doctor or public health expert, but from the secretary’s personal attorney, who has demanded, among other things, that the government should revoke its approval of the polio vaccine — because who among us is not interested in bringing polio back at scale in the U.S.

It’s clear things are weird at the CDC under Trump. And the closer you look, the worse it gets.

The Trump administration has quietly appointed as second-in-command at the CDC a former Louisiana health official who halted that state’s vaccination campaigns and promoted quack cures for Covid-19.

This is what has become of the global gold-standard health organization that our country spent decades building.

So what do we do about this, as Americans, as a country, when the authoritative source our doctors turn to for the best scientific guidance on how to keep us healthy can no longer be trusted?