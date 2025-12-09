Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs bill to protect immigrants from ICE operations

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a slate of laws Tuesday aimed at protecting immigrants from federal immigration operations. The legislation includes protections in hospitals, on college campuses, in day care facilities or near courthouses.
Pritzker addressed the bill in a news conference prior to the signing.
“Together we’re sending a message to Donald Trump, to Kristi Noem, to Gregory Bovino and anyone else seeking to terrorize our people,” he said. “Your divisiveness and brutality are not welcome here.”
The law is in response to the Trump administration’s recent crackdown on immigration in Chicago, which the Department of Homeland Security dubbed “Operation Midway Blitz.”
Though Trump’s reasoning for recent immigration crackdowns across the country is to hamper crime rates, federal data shows that a majority of immigrant detainees nationally have had no criminal convictions.