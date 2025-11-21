We are former CDC officials. RFK Jr.’s change to vaccine guidance is propaganda.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly rewrote its public guidance on autism and vaccines. For years, the CDC’s vaccine safety page clearly stated that extensive scientific evidence shows vaccines do not cause autism. Overnight, that message shifted from evidence-based clarity to manufactured ambiguity — without consultation or approval from CDC’s vaccine and autism scientists.
The prior version reflected decades of research conducted and validated by CDC experts across immunology, epidemiology and pediatrics, and endorsed by clinicians worldwide. The new version, changed at the direction of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., reframes settled evidence as uncertain, emphasizes alleged “gaps” in past studies and introduces speculative biological mechanisms long promoted by anti-vaccine activists but not accepted by the scientific community.
Career staff across multiple CDC centers have told us that no scientific offices — or their leadership — were asked to review or clear the new content. (The Washington Post reported the same, citing five agency officials.) In an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, Kennedy said he personally ordered the changes.
This is not science. It is propaganda.
When you remove scientists from science, you don’t get truth. You get ideology. The secretary’s apparent aim is not to clarify evidence but to manufacture doubt and hand opportunists a government-branded document they can use to prey on anxious parents. Why invest in rigorous research when you can exploit the credibility of the nation’s leading public health agency to turn conspiracy theory into policy?
The shift is more significant than a mere change in tone, reframing long-settled evidence as “incomplete” and citing studies not recognized by scientific experts. This will leave families uncertain about whether vaccines are safe. As physicians, we remember the era before routine vaccination — children dying when their throats swelled shut from epiglottitis, suffering brain injury from meningitis or becoming infertile from mumps.
Despite the real consequences for children’s health, the secretary has also used this rewrite to troll Congress. During Kennedy’s confirmation hearings, Senate HELP Committee Chair Bill Cassidy asked Kennedy for assurance that he would not alter CDC vaccine guidance or promote unsupported claims. Kennedy agreed. The header “Vaccines do not cause autism” remains on the page — but HHS added a footnote stating that it “has not been removed due to an agreement” with the senator.
Cassidy asked for a promise; the secretary gave him an asterisk.
If the nation’s top health official will not honor his word on something this central to public health, how can Americans trust him to lead an agency responsible for protecting 330 million people? Given that Kennedy has said, “I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me,” why is he rewriting clinical information for families?
Clinicians depend on CDC guidance to counsel patients and make evidence-based decisions. By injecting doubt, HHS has made official guidance less trustworthy — not more — and implicitly asked health professionals to ignore their own government. Health systems and state officials are also increasingly distancing themselves from HHS and CDC.