We are former CDC officials. RFK Jr.’s change to vaccine guidance is propaganda.

Under Secretary Kennedy, CDC materials can no longer be assumed to reflect scientific authority.

A photo illustration of RFK Jr.
RFK Jr. Ben King / MS NOW; Getty Images
By  Daniel Jernigan Demetre Daskalakis  and  Debra Houry

Daniel Jernigan

Daniel Jernigan is the former director of CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

Demetre Daskalakis

Demetre Daskalakis is the former director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Debra Houry

Debra Houry is the former chief medical officer and deputy director for program and science at the CDC.