Elon Musk joins an important club: former Trump officials who’ve turned on him

Before Donald Trump’s conflict with Elon Musk turned into a raging dumpster fire, the president shared some thoughts with reporters about why his top campaign donor was moving away from him. The Republican specifically said:

I’ll be honest, I think he misses the place. I think he got out there and all of a sudden, he wasn’t in this beautiful Oval Office. I’ll tell you, he’s not the first. People leave my administration, and they love us, and then at some point, they miss it so badly, and some of them embrace it, and some of them actually become hostile. I don’t know what it is.

It was in his next breath when the president suggested that Musk, whom Trump praised and celebrated just a few days earlier, had contracted a case of “Trump derangement syndrome.”

In other words, as far as the president is concerned, Musk enjoyed the glamor and prestige of White House work; one day after exiting the complex he discovered that he missed the place; and this in turn led the billionaire to condemn the Republican Party’s domestic policy megabill — the inaptly named “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” — as “a disgusting abomination.”

If that sounds to you like an implausible explanation of the ugly Trump-Musk breakup, you’re not alone.

But let’s not brush past a detail that the president made in passing: Referencing the former DOGE chief’s newfound opposition to the GOP agenda, Trump said, “[H]e’s not the first.”

That’s true, and it’s a point worth dwelling on.

The president’s public comments suggested that he’s aware of the extraordinary number of people from his team who have become, to borrow his word, “hostile.” He added, however, “I don’t know what it is.”

Perhaps I can help.

As regular readers know, members of a presidential team have a unique perspective on an American presidency. After a chief executive chooses them for their powerful positions, these officials routinely work closely with the person behind the desk in the Oval Office, learning firsthand how a president thinks, works, prioritizes, processes information and leads.