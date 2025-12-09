Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

‘This is sick’: Nicolle Wallace blasts Trump after he calls female reporter ‘obnoxious’

The MS NOW host said we should not normalize the president’s insulting comments toward women journalists in recent weeks.

‘This is sick’: Nicolle Wallace reacts to another Trump attack on female reporter December 8, 2025 / 09:38
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.