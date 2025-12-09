‘This is sick’: Nicolle Wallace blasts Trump after he calls female reporter ‘obnoxious’

Nicolle Wallace tore into Donald Trump on Monday’s “Deadline: White House” after he verbally attacked yet another female reporter.
Earlier in the day, following a White House roundtable on farm aid, Trump took questions from the press. When ABC News’ Rachel Scott asked the president whether he would release the full video of a controversial September military strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean, Trump blasted the correspondent, calling her “terrible” and “the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place.”
After playing a clip of the exchange, Wallace told her guests she had “hit pause” to make clear that Trump’s actions are unacceptable. She said society should “never normalize” such comments, which she described as “verbal violence” and a “verbal assault on another female journalist.”
This was not Trump’s first outburst against a female reporter, as Wallace noted. The MS NOW host listed several other journalists who have been the target of his ire in recent weeks, including CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, CBS News’ Nancy Cordes, The New York Times’ Katie Rogers, ABC News’ Mary Bruce and Bloomberg News’ Catherine Lucey, to whom he said “Quiet, piggy,” after she attempted to ask a question about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
“This is sick s—,” Wallace said of the attacks.