Lopsided House vote on Epstein Files Transparency Act is the first step, not the last

The question wasn’t whether the Epstein Files Transparency Act would pass the House. After proponents secured 218 signatures last week on a discharge petition, and after Donald Trump gave Republican members the green light to support the measure, there were no lingering doubts about the bill’s success.

Rather, the question was about the margin of victory. Now we know.

The bipartisan measure cleared the lower chamber on a 427-1 vote, with five House members absent. The lone dissenter was Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, who said in a written statement, “I have been a principled ‘NO’ on this bill from the beginning. What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today.”

The outcome would’ve been difficult to predict in the very recent past. GOP leaders in the House ducked the issue for months — disclosure advocates pursued a discharge petition because they were left with no other choice — in large part because the White House appeared desperate to avoid this outcome.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. Not only have GOP leaders refused to commit to bringing the resolution to the floor for consideration, but it would also need 60 votes to advance in a chamber where the Senate Democratic conference has 47 members.

Senators can, however, bring measures to the floor and seek unanimous consent, and ahead of the House vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to do exactly that. In a statement, the New York Democrat promised:

Once the House passes the bill to release the Epstein files today, I will move for the Senate to immediately take it up and pass it — period. Republicans have spent months trying to protect Donald Trump and hide what’s in the files. Americans are tired of waiting and are demanding to see the truth. If [Senate Majority Leader John Thune] tries to bury the bill, I’ll stop him.

Soon after, literally every member of the Senate Democratic conference sent a letter to Thune, pressing him to let members exercise their will. “The victims of Jeffrey Epstein — and the American people — deserve answers, accountability and the truth,” wrote the senators. “So far, they have only seen empty promises from President Trump and his Administration. Now that a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives has acted to provide transparency on this matter — we call on you to quickly hold a vote in the U.S. Senate to help deliver the accountability that was promised and that so many Americans are demanding.”