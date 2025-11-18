Trump’s vow to sign Epstein Files Transparency Act comes with some fine print

As the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act started to advance in the Republican-led House, Donald Trump and his team scrambled to derail the legislation that would force disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein files. When those efforts fell short and it became clear that the measure would easily clear the lower chamber, the president executed a dramatic U-turn and encouraged allied GOP members to vote for the bill.

What he did not say was what he’d do if the bill reached his desk. On Monday afternoon, Trump answered that question, too. My MS NOW colleague Erum Salam reported:

President Donald Trump said Monday he will sign the bill to release all the government’s files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein if Congress passes it. Asked in the Oval Office whether he would sign the bill if it came across his desk, Trump said, ‘Sure I would,’ adding that he thought it would do more damage to Democrats.

The Republican packaged his response as part of a larger pitch about how impressed he is with “the great success of the Republican Party,” concluding anew that he considers the Epstein scandal to be “a hoax.”

Trump’s comments came roughly 24 hours before the expected House vote on the bill, which is scheduled to reach the floor on Tuesday afternoon. The final tally is expected to be lopsided, if not unanimous, especially after the president gave Republicans cover to support it.

The White House line, however, comes with some fine print.

For one thing, as Trump almost certainly knows, after the House vote, the measure would head to the Republican-led Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. Not only have GOP leaders refused to commit to bringing the resolution to the floor for consideration, but it would also need 60 votes to advance in a chamber where the Senate Democratic conference has 47 members.

Put another way, it’s easy for the president to say he’s willing to sign a bill when he also recognizes that there’s a good chance the bill will never reach his desk.

What’s more, there are legal considerations to keep in mind. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who helped spearhead the Epstein discharge petition, warned on Monday night that new Trump-directed Justice Department probes into Epstein’s ties could interfere with disclosures.