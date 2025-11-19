Opinion

Trump is reusing his scandal playbook on the Epstein files

The president has a predictable set of arguments. The one coming next is clear.

EPSTEIN FILES COMING! Congress votes to RELEASE IT ALL, Trump powerless to veto (Melber Report) November 18, 2025 / 10:48
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.