Court rejects Texas law requiring display of Ten Commandments in public schools

For Republican officials eager to impose the Ten Commandments on public school students, it’s been a difficult year. In June, for example, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a Louisiana law from taking effect, unanimously ruling that the state-sponsored religion law was “facially unconstitutional.”

In early August, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against a similar Arkansas law on Ten Commandments displays in schools.

Now Texas has joined the club. The New York Times reported:

A federal judge ordered some public school districts in Texas on Tuesday to remove Ten Commandment displays from their classroom walls by next month, a victory for families who had argued that the posters infringed on their religious freedom. The ruling from Judge Orlando L. Garcia … applies to 14 public school districts, including ones in Fort Worth, Arlington and Conroe.

In his ruling, Garcia wrote that “it is impracticable, if not impossible, to prevent plaintiffs from being subjected to unwelcome religious displays” without stopping school districts from enforcing that law.

The ruling comes roughly three months after a different federal court reached the same conclusion in a related case filed by several Dallas-area families and faith leaders.

Rachel Laser, president of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, which helped bring the case, said in a statement, “All Texas public school districts should heed the court’s clear warning: It’s plainly unconstitutional to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Families throughout Texas and across the country get to decide how and when their children engage with religion — not politicians or public-school officials.”

For those who might benefit from a refresher, it’s worth appreciating why policies like these are legal, political and theological messes.

For example, Protestants, Jews and Catholics each honor the Commandments, but the different faith traditions number and word the Decalogue in different ways. It’s not the job of politicians in state government to choose which version, if any, deserves an official endorsement to be imposed on public school children.