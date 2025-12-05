GOP’s Bill Cassidy criticizes Kennedy’s vaccine panel, but the senator isn’t prepared to act

For Americans concerned about the nation’s public health system, it’s been a heartbreaking year, but just this week has been especially brutal. On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that Martin Kulldorff, a well-known opponent of vaccines, has been appointed to serve as the chief science officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation at HHS.

Two days later, the Food and Drug Administration announced that Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg would oversee the FDA’s drug division, on the heels of her recent anti-vaccine work.

The same day, the public learned that Kirk Milhoan, a doctor who’d peddled bizarre claims about Covid vaccines, would lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as it considered sweeping changes to the childhood vaccine schedule.

On Friday morning, things continued their slide from bad to worse. MS NOW reported:

Without data to support their decision and defying warnings from doctors, medical associations and public health groups, a federal advisory panel stocked with loyalists to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has voted to stop recommending a life-saving vaccine to infants at birth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stop recommending the hepatitis B birth dose for infants — specifically those born to mothers who test negative for the virus — until they’re at least 2 months old, following a vote on Friday morning by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Eight panel members voted to stop the recommendation, with three dissenting.

Commenting on the developments, Michael Osterholm, a public health expert at the University of Minnesota, told The New York Times, “Today is a defining moment for our country. We can no longer trust federal health authorities when it comes to vaccines.”

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a former physician who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which has oversight of the Department of Health and Human Services, has raised related concerns. The day before the vote, the senator said online, “The ACIP is totally discredited. They are not protecting children.”

A day later, Cassidy published a follow-up online statement:

As a liver doctor who has treated patients with hepatitis B for decades, this change to the vaccine schedule is a mistake. The hepatitis B vaccine is safe and effective. The birth dose is a recommendation, NOT a mandate.



Those looking for the sentence in Cassidy’s statement that reads, “And therefore, I’ve decided to…” were left wanting.