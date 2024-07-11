Republicans advance ‘Save Act,’ a solution in search of a problem

Three months ago, House Speaker Mike Johnson made an obligatory pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Donald Trump’s ring and hold a joint press conference with the former president. It was not, however, a simple photo-op: The Republicans unveiled a proposal they appeared to be rather proud of.

The GOP duo pitched legislation that would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. The absurdity of watching two notorious election deniers pretend to be deeply concerned with the integrity of elections was a detail the political world was apparently supposed to overlook.

Soon after, House Republicans followed through, introducing the “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act” (or “Save Act”), and as Politico reported, the measure cleared the lower chamber late Wednesday afternoon.

House lawmakers on Wednesday passed legislation requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote on a nearly party-line 221-198 tally, despite the fact it’s already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. … The Biden White House said in a statement of administration policy that it “strongly opposes” the legislation, though the Senate almost certainly won’t take it up.

Republican support for the bill was unanimous.

The vote was held the day after Trump published a ridiculous item to his social media platform, which read in part, “Republicans must pass the Save Act, or go home and cry yourself to sleep. Non citizen Illegal Migrants are getting the right to vote, being pushed by crooked Democrat Politicians who are not being stopped by an equally dishonest Justice Department. … The Justice Department is CORRUPT and won’t do a thing to help. They have no shame!”

None of this was true. Nevertheless, GOP officials and their allies pretended that their legislation was of great significance.

“This will be one of the most important votes that members of this chamber will ever take in their entire careers,” the House speaker declared on the floor ahead of the vote. It followed an online item from conspiratorial billionaire Elon Musk, who wrote, in reference to the Save Act, “Those who oppose this are traitors. All Caps: TRAITORS. What is the penalty for traitors again?”

All of this is deeply bizarre, it’s worth understanding why.

The principal problem with the legislation is that it’s a solution in search of a problem. To hear Republicans tell it, policymakers must prevent noncitizens from voting, which probably sounds reasonable. In fact, it’s so reasonable that the Save Act is redundant: There are literally zero locations in the United States where noncitizens can vote in federal and/or state elections.