Donald Trump has Mike Johnson in another no-win situation

The speaker is attaching an unnecessary 'election security' bill to a must-pass attempt to keep the government open before the Election Day.

September 3, 2024
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.