On Project 2025, Trump keeps inadvertently helping Democrats

Democratic officials recently settled on a specific goal: They would inform the public about Project 2025, a right-wing policy agenda being crafted by the Heritage Foundation with the assistance of several prominent Donald Trump associates. It posed a messaging challenge — many Americans don’t know what the Heritage Foundation is and are wholly unfamiliar with its lengthy governing blueprint — but Democrats decided to try anyway.

Last week, Trump unexpectedly gave them a hand: The former president published an odd item to his social media platform claiming to “know nothing” about Project 2025. The Republican went on to claim he has “no idea who is behind it,” he disagrees with some of its provisions, and he has “nothing to do with” the initiative.

As a strategic matter, this was incredibly unwise. For one thing, the GOP candidate’s statement let Democrats know that their efforts were having an effect. For another, Trump’s statement prompted a round of fact-checking, which left little doubt that his claims were absurd.

But just as notably, Trump helped bring attention to the Project 2025 plan, which is what Democrats were hoping for.

Shortly after midnight, he did it again. The former president published an online follow-up statement that read in part:

“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have not seen it, have no idea who is in charge of it, and, unlike our very well received Republican Platform, had nothing to do with it. The Radical Left Democrats are having a field day, however, trying to hook me into whatever policies are stated or said. It is pure disinformation on their part.”

For now, let’s not dwell on the fact that the Republicans’ 2024 platform has not, in reality, been “very well received.” Instead, there are two other angles of interest here.

The first is that Trump’s efforts to distance himself from Project 2025 are difficult to take seriously. “I literally don’t have enough time to list every connection between Donald Trump and Project 2025,” MSNBC’s Ali Velshi told viewers over the weekend. “But I can absolutely confidently say that Donald Trump’s claim that he ‘knows nothing about Project 2025’ and has ‘no idea who is behind it’ is, how do we say it in Canada? Complete and utter B.S.”