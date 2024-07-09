Opinion

Republicans try and fail to hide abortion agenda from voters July 8, 2024 / 03:47

The new Republican platform is special, but not in a good way

From the preamble to the contents, the length to the approval process, the Republican National Committee's new platform is special — but not in a good way.

By  Steve Benen

