Michael Cohen asks Supreme Court to take up appeal alleging Trump retaliation

Michael Cohen wants the Supreme Court to take up his appeal seeking damages against Donald Trump and others for alleged retaliation during the former president’s administration. But while the petition from Trump’s former fixer serves to highlight the potential dangers of a revenge-packed second Trump term, he faces a tough road getting the justices to review his case.

The appeal, filed Wednesday, stems from when Cohen was serving federal time for Trump-related crimes and he started writing a book that would be unfavorable to the then-president. He was released to home confinement in 2020 after the Covid pandemic broke out, but his lawyers say that when Cohen “did not agree immediately to waive his right to free speech, he was summarily sent back to prison and thrown into solitary confinement.”

In addition to Trump, Cohen seeks damages against former Attorney General Bill Barr and other Trump-era officials. (Trump attorney Alina Habba has called the lawsuit frivolous.)

His lawyers added in the petition that “the possibility that the federal government has the power to retaliate against critics with imprisonment, without any consequence for or check against the officials engaged in such retaliation, is a chilling prospect.”