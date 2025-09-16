Opinion

Rep. Smith criticizes Trump's second strike on Venezuelan boat September 16, 2025 / 06:14

Under pressure after his first deadly strike on a civilian boat, Trump boasts of two more

“No president can secretly wage war or carry out unjustified killings — that is authoritarianism, not democracy,” said one key Senate Democrat.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

