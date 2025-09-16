Utah prosecutors seek death penalty against Tyler Robinson in Charlie Kirk’s death

Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson was charged Tuesday with the capital crime of aggravated murder and other charges. Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray announced the charges at a news conference at which he said he is seeking the death penalty against Robinson.

In pursuing capital punishment, the state alleges that Robinson “knowingly created a great risk of death to another individual other than” Kirk and the defendant. The criminal information further alleges that Robinson, 22, targeted Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative activist, for political reasons.

The charging document notes that a conviction under that murder count alternatively carries a mandatory term of imprisonment, either life without parole or 25 years to life, in addition to capital punishment. All criminal defendants are presumed innocent, and Robinson will have an opportunity to contest the charges.