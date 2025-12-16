Hegseth refuses to release ‘double-tap’ boat strike video, despite Trump’s earlier vow

The Trump administration’s policy of conducting deadly U.S. military strikes against civilian boats in international waters has been a global controversy for months, but the burgeoning scandal took on even greater significance a few weeks ago when The Washington Post reported that the administration killed a pair of survivors after an initial strike in early September.

Almost immediately after the allegations reached the public, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a challenge to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “[R]elease the full, unedited tapes of the strikes so the American people can see for themselves,” the New York Democrat wrote in an online statement. “Your recklessness demands full transparency.”

The release of the video quickly became a key point of contention in the larger debate over the alleged war crime.

It’s also a video the beleaguered Pentagon chief intends to keep hidden from public view.

Hegseth on the second Sept 2 strike: "Of course we're not going to release a top secret full unedited of that to the general public" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-16T16:20:28.975Z

“In keeping with long-standing Department of War policy, Department of Defense policy, of course we’re not going to release a top-secret, full, unedited video of that to the general public,” Hegseth told reporters after a classified briefing with senators. “Appropriate committees will see it, but not the general [public].”

It was a mere two weeks ago when a reporter asked Donald Trump about releasing the full video of what transpired in the Caribbean on Sept. 2. The president replied, “I don’t know what they have, but whatever they have we’d certainly release, no problem.”

Three days later, however, Hegseth hedged. “We’re reviewing the process, and we’ll see,” the secretary said at a public forum when pressed on whether he’d choose transparency.