‘Enormous scandal’: Hayes reacts to Trump’s deadly strike on ‘drug-carrying boat’ September 3, 2025 / 03:26

Team Trump faces tough questions following strike on boat in international waters

You’ve heard the expression “shoot first and ask questions later”? This appears to be a rare literal example of the phenomenon.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

