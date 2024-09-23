Poll suggests GOP effort to smear Tim Walz didn’t work at all

There’s plenty to chew on in the latest national NBC News poll, but one of the questions that stood out for me related to favorability ratings.

Respondents were asked to give their feelings about a variety of prominent public figures and institutions, and only three people had higher favorable ratings than unfavorable ratings:

Tim Walz: 40% positive, 33% negative

Taylor Swift: 33% positive, 27% negative

Kamala Harris: 48% positive, 45% negative

To be sure, those numbers don’t total 100%, because some people either didn’t have an opinion either way, or because they were unfamiliar with the person referenced in the survey. What’s more, the Democratic vice president’s favorable numbers were notable, in part because they’ve improved significantly as voters have started to see and hear her more.

But I also found myself marveling at Walz’s level of support.

After the Minnesota governor joined his party’s national ticket early last month, his Republican detractors did exactly what everyone expected them to do: The GOP tried to smear Walz in ugly ways. In one especially egregious example, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer appeared on Fox News and suggested that it’s “very possible” that China has been “grooming” the Democrat for decades.

That was absurd, but it wasn’t an isolated incident. As regular readers might recall, the smear of Walz’ military service was ugly and wrong; the Somali flag story was idiotic; the tampons story was worse; and practically every other line of attack the GOP came up with proved to be false or exaggerated.