Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘She put a bully in his place’: Gov. Tim Walz celebrates Kamala Harris debate performance  September 10, 2024 / 14:49

Poll suggests GOP effort to smear Tim Walz didn’t work at all

With six weeks to go before Election Day, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz enjoys surprising levels of support. JD Vance does not.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post