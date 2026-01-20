The U.S. military on Tuesday apprehended a seventh oil tanker with ties to Venezuela, officials said.
The U.S. Southern Command, which oversees military activity in Latin America and the Caribbean, said in a post on X that military forces seized the tanker, known as Motor Vessel Sagitta, “without incident” on Tuesday morning.
In its announcement, SOUTHCOM said the seizure “demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully.”
“The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully,” the military statement said.