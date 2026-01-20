Opinion

U.S. seizes another oil tanker in the Caribbean with alleged ties to Venezuela

The seizure marks the seventh oil tanker apprehended by the U.S. military as part of a bid to stop Venezuela’s oil exports and exert greater control over the country.

The silhouette of an oil tanker at sunrise.
An oil tanker remains anchored on Lake Maracaibo on Jan. 7, 2026, in Maracaibo, Venezuela.Maryorin Mendez / AFP via Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.