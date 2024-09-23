Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Jack Smith files superseding indictment in Donald Trump’s federal January 6th case August 27, 2024 / 07:28

Why Jack Smith wants to file an ‘oversized’ motion in Trump’s federal election prosecution

Donald Trump’s lawyers oppose the move, which the special counsel said is prompted by the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post