Why Jack Smith wants to file an ‘oversized’ motion in Trump’s federal election prosecution

UPDATE (Sept. 24, 2024, 3:07 p.m. ET): On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted special counsel Jack Smith’s motion to file an “oversized” brief on presidential immunity.

Special counsel Jack Smith wants to file an “oversized” motion in Donald Trump’s federal election interference prosecution. It’s the sort of request that might be unremarkable in a typical case, but Trump’s opposition to it underscores its significance.

Smith’s request came in a court filing Saturday to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who’s presiding over Trump’s Washington, D.C., criminal case and now faces the complex task of figuring out what the Supreme Court meant in its July ruling granting broad criminal immunity to the Republican presidential nominee. The Republican-appointed high court majority told Chutkan she must determine “in the first instance” which of Trump’s alleged actions are immune from prosecution under the new immunity test.

The July 1 decision grants absolute immunity for “core” presidential acts, presumptive immunity for all other official acts, and no immunity for unofficial acts. The vague nature of the ruling makes it difficult to apply. And whatever Chutkan decides, the justices will have the chance to review her work before any trial can go forward. If Trump wins the coming presidential election, he will be empowered to dismiss the federal case, which would legally moot the issue of whether the government overstepped in charging him for his alleged criminal efforts to subvert the last presidential election.