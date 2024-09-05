Trump tries to use Walz’s family against him, and fails hilariously

Donald Trump and the Republican Party have tried all sorts of things to mar the image of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz in the eyes of voters.
They’ve tried attacking his military service. They’ve criticized him over his dog and his food preferences. Despite all that, Walz’s favorability numbers still blow JD Vance’s out of the water. So now Republicans are trying to use Walz’s family against him — and that, too, is not going well.
On social media Wednesday, Trump thanked Jeff Walz, Tim Walz’s brother, for a purported endorsement. “Thank you very much, Jeff,” Trump posted. “It is a Great Honor to have your Endorsement. I look forward to meeting you soon!” The post also featured a photo of people in “Walz’s for Trump” T-shirts.
There were a couple problems, however. First off, the photo Trump posted didn’t even include Jeff Walz. It included descendants of Walz’s grandfather’s brother — so, second cousins, who Walz’s sister told The Associated Post they don’t even know. And as many online were quick to note, the shirts contained a punctuation error: They should say “Walzes for Trump.” (Apostrophe rules strike again!)
And as for that Jeff Walz “endorsement” Trump was touting, it stems from posts that Jeff Walz published on Facebook saying he opposed his brother’s ideology and claimed to have “stories” he could tell that would show brother Tim is “not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.” It certainly sounded salacious, but Jeff Walz — who donated to Trump’s 2016 campaign and said he’s had minimal contact with his brother over the last eight years — told NewsNation that he regrets the post and doesn’t want to be involved in the race.