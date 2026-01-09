On using U.S. might, Trump says he’s constrained by his ‘morality,’ not international law

Donald Trump apparently doesn’t like being referred to as a “dictator.” As recently as Tuesday, the president was whining to House Republicans, “They always call me a dictator.”

It’s an odd thing for him to complain about, especially because, as a candidate in 2024, Trump more than once talked about creating a temporary American “dictatorship” that he wanted to lead. Nevertheless, one day after making the complaint, the president sounded quite dictatorial in his beliefs about the scope of his powers in a lengthy interview with The New York Times. The newspaper reported:

President Trump declared on Wednesday evening that his power as commander in chief is constrained only by his ‘own morality,’ brushing aside international law and other checks on his ability to use military might to strike, invade or coerce nations around the world. Asked in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times if there were any limits on his global powers, Mr. Trump said: ‘Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.’

As part of the same exchange, the Republican said he doesn’t “need” international law. Pressed on whether he believes his administration must abide by international law, Trump said, “I do,” before adding, “It depends what your definition of international law is.”

Before digging into broader governing principles, it’s worth acknowledging that the incumbent president should probably avoid the phrase “my morality.” We are, after all, talking about a prolific liar and convicted felon who mocks violent-crime victims and people with physical disabilities, and who was found by a jury to have defamed a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

When thinking about Trump, “morality” isn’t exactly the first word that comes to mind.

But in context, the president’s point about his governing vision was even more jarring: To hear him tell it, decisions related to using American might are entirely at his personal discretion. He’s not constrained by laws, norms or institutions; he’s limited only by his whim.