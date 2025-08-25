Opinion

Trump issuing ‘tsunami of lies’ to create ‘police state’ in U.S.: Daily Beast columnist August 25, 2025 / 11:21

Trump on militarized cities: ‘A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we’d like a dictator’

As the president suggests that “a lot” of people have voiced support for “a dictator,” it’s hard not to wonder who, exactly, he was referring to.

Aug. 25, 2025, 1:11 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

