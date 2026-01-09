New video shows vantage point of ICE officer who killed Minneapolis woman

New video released Friday that appears to be filmed by an ICE officer as he fatally shot a Minneapolis woman includes audio of someone saying “f–––ing b––––” an instant after the gunshots.
It’s not clear if the person who said the phrase was Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fired his weapon at Renee Nicole Macklin Good. And it’s not clear who the phrase was referring to.
The footage was posted by a local conservative outlet and shared on X by Vice President JD Vance, who said in his post that it showed Ross’ “life was endangered and he fired in self defense,” an argument federal officials have made since Wednesday’s killing. State and local leaders have rejected that narrative.
The new video does not appear to show with any degree of clarity that Good was trying to strike Ross with her car, which had just begun to pull forward when she was shot. Previous footage from a bystander shows that the car’s wheels were turned to the right as it moved forward, away from where Ross was positioned near its front left.
The newer footage matches the perspective of a phone Ross was holding in his left hand while he drew his gun, fired and reholstered with his right, according to multiple other videos.
The footage shows the officer exiting a vehicle as he walks around the front of Good’s car. As he passes the driver’s window, Good tells him, “That’s fine dude, I’m not mad at you.”
The officer films another person, who appears to be Good’s wife, filming him and confronting him. Another ICE officer is seen approaching the car and telling Good, “Get out of the f———ing car.” Good then reverses and drives forward, at which point Ross exclaims and gunshots are heard.
The cursing is heard as the phone turns to show Good’s car crashing into a vehicle parked a short distance away.
Good’s death and the shooting of two people Thursday night by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Portland, Oregon, have ratcheted up tensions over the Trump administration’s series of immigration enforcement surges targeting Democratic-led cities.
Oregon’s attorney general announced Friday that the state is investigating the shooting there.
“The investigation will look into whether any federal officer acted outside the scope of their lawful authority and will include witness interviews, video evidence, and other relevant materials,” Attorney General Dan Rayfield said, adding that the Multnomah County district attorney’s office would handle any potential prosecution.
While authorities in Oregon indicated they had good communication with federal officials there about that shooting, Minnesota officials decried the fact that the FBI cut out state investigators from the probe into Good’s killing.