Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘About expanding authoritarian power’: Increased police presence ‘not about crime’, says reporter August 14, 2025 / 05:36

Accused of acting like a ‘dictator,’ Trump offers an unsettling response

Reflecting on critics who’ve called him a “dictator,” the president didn’t say the accusations were wrong — just that they’re irrelevant.

Aug. 14, 2025, 10:51 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post