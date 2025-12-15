Trump responds to Rob Reiner’s death in the most Trumpian way possible

The investigation into the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, is in its early stages, though a variety of prominent American voices from the world of politics and culture have already expressed their public condolences.

For his part, Donald Trump published a relatively brief, 117-word statement to his social media platform that began, “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood.”

And if the president had simply stopped there, that would have been wise. Alas, he kept going. From the online statement:

Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.

To know anything about the incumbent American president is to know that his moral compass is broken, to the extent that it ever existed in any meaningful way. I’ve long believed that a turning point in our understanding of Trump’s character came after a man violently attacked then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in the Democrat’s Bay Area home. Paul Pelosi was almost killed in the assault, but as he lay in a hospital bed, Trump thought it would be a good idea to embrace a bonkers conspiracy theory about the attack, which preceded a series of jokes from the president about the violent crime.

It was a timely reminder that Trump is a man devoid of grace and decency.