National poll: U.S. mainstream expects government to guarantee health care coverage

Since Democrats launched their Affordable Care Act initiative 16 years ago, there’s been a spirited political debate, not just about how officials can extend coverage, but also about whether officials should even try.

Throughout this public discussion, a great many Republican officials have argued that there is no such thing as a “right” to health care coverage and that decisions about insurance and affordability are better left to the free market.

The latest Pew Research Center survey suggests the right has lost that argument. From its summary:

Most Americans (66%) say the federal government has a responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage. Far fewer (33%) say it does not, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025, among 10,357 U.S. adults. Yet those who say the federal government has this responsibility are split over how it should ensure coverage.

The percentage of Americans who share this view has steadily increased in recent years, reaching a new high in the latest Pew poll.