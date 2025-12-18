Speaker Johnson makes a new pitch to downplay importance of expiring ACA subsidies

Democrats spent much of 2025 reminding the House Republican majority of one thing: Without congressional action, tens of millions of American consumers would lose their existing ACA subsidies and face dramatic spikes in their health care coverage.

But as the year comes to an end, Speaker Mike Johnson and his GOP leadership team have decided not to act. Last week, House Republicans unveiled what they described as a “plan” to address rising costs, which was actually more of a hodgepodge of loosely connected conservative ideas than a serious, cohesive policy proposal.

On Wednesday afternoon, the chamber advanced the package on a 216-211 vote. (Every House Democrat opposed the proposal, and they were joined by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.) If Senate GOP leaders even bother to take up the legislation, which is by no means a certainty, it is very likely to be discarded.

With House members heading home until the new year, the developments practically guarantee that Republicans will allow the current insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act to expire at midnight on Dec. 31. Though precise tallies vary, independent analyses show that the change will punish between 22 million and 24 million American consumers.

To hear the House speaker tell it, that’s just not that many people.

MIKE JOHNSON: Here's the false narrative — Democrats are pretending as though this affects everybody in the country. It affects 7% of Americans, this extended subsidyCNBC: But we are talking 22 to 24 million AmericansJOHNSON: We're going to help 100% of Americans reduce their premiums — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-17T14:44:34.001Z

During a Wednesday morning appearance on CNBC, the Louisiana Republican complained that Democrats are pushing a “false narrative” that the expiring benefit “affects everybody.” The GOP leader added, “It affects 7% of Americans.”