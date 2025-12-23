Epstein survivors aren’t happy with the Trump DOJ’s incomplete file rollout

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 22 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

It was the appointment of a new labor secretary, of all things, that got it going. In 2017, during Donald Trump’s first administration, the president picked a low-profile former U.S. attorney from Florida to head the U.S. Department of Labor.

Alex Acosta wasn’t the flashiest of Cabinet nominees, and labor secretary certainly wasn’t the flashiest of Cabinet positions, but for one investigative reporter in Florida, the name rang a bell.

When that reporter saw Acosta’s name in the papers, she remembered that back when he was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida in 2008, his office had arranged a plea deal for a big finance guy.

At the time, that finance guy wasn’t exactly a household name, either. But there were allegations that he had done some really, really bad stuff. So some people found it surprising when the U.S. attorney, for some reason, seemed to let him off the hook with just a brief stint in county jail.

It raised a few eyebrows in Florida when it happened, but no one had looked at it for a decade.

That was, until one reporter in Florida decided to give it a closer look. And after more than a year of work, that reporter published a piece in the Miami Herald titled “How a future Trump Cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the deal of a lifetime.”

That piece was the first of a three-part series from investigative reporter Julie Brown, published in November 2018. The report not only made Acosta a household name, it also introduced the wider American public to that big finance guy who received the plea deal: Jeffrey Epstein.

For her story, Brown identified more than 80 of Epstein’s alleged victims, dozens more than anyone had known about before. It was Brown who revealed for the first time the full scope and nature of the financier’s alleged crimes.

Which, of course, then put fresh scrutiny on Acosta, who had been the one to let Epstein off the hook all those years ago with that inexplicable sweetheart deal in Florida.

Her reporting was damning, it was bulletproof, and it finally made it impossible to ignore what had happened to all those victims.

Brown published her revelations about Epstein in November 2018. Just three months later, a judge ruled Acosta had broken the law by not notifying the victims when he had given that plea deal.

On July 6, 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal child sex-trafficking charges. Days later, Acosta had to resign as Trump’s labor secretary. ‘

