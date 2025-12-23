Epstein survivors aren’t happy with the Trump DOJ’s incomplete file rollout

Opinion

'Sloppy at best': Epstein survivors angry at what redactions show are Trump DOJ's real priorities December 22, 2025 / 05:12

More than a dozen victims have written to Congress to request hearings to make sure the Justice Department follows the law. 

By Rachel Maddow

