Republicans are holding Americans’ health care hostage — and lying about it

By refusing to extend premium tax credits, GOP leaders are using the shutdown fight to gamble the coverage of millions of Americans.

Democrats stand firm on health care in shutdown battle: ‘This is the right fight’ October 5, 2025 / 04:54
By  Natasha Murphy

Natasha Murphy

Natasha Murphy is the director of health policy at the Center for American Progress.