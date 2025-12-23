‘He’s the coach, and we’re the players’: Senator pitches wrong metaphor on Trump, GOP

Around this time last year, as Donald Trump was preparing to return to the White House, a great many congressional Republicans made pre-inaugural declarations: They were prepared to serve as the incoming president’s employees.

Republican Sen. Michael Crapo of Idaho, who was preparing to take control of the Senate Finance Committee, said he intended to serve as a rubber-stamp for White House nominees, despite the senator’s oversight responsibilities. “My position is what President Trump decides to do is what I will support,” Crapo said.

Around the same time, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said it wasn’t up to senators to “determine” whether Trump’s Cabinet nominees had merit, despite the basics of congressional power.

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas went so far as to say it was incumbent on GOP lawmakers to embrace “every single word” of the incoming president’s wishes. “If Donald Trump says, ‘jump three feet high and scratch your head,’” the congressman added, “we all jump three feet high and scratch your heads. That’s it.”

A year later, those kinds of assumptions linger in the minds of too many Republican lawmakers.

Mullin: President Trump is our champion. We’re the players. He’s the coach. pic.twitter.com/kQNO7qt7US — Acyn (@Acyn) December 21, 2025

“President Trump’s our champion, but we’re the players,” Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma told Fox News over the weekend. “He’s the coach, and we’re the players.”

This is a terrible metaphor.