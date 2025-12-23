Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Sen. Markwayne Mullin speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill.
Sen. Markwayne Mullin speaks to reporters on Nov. 9, 2025 on Capitol Hill.Anna Rose Layden / Getty Images

‘He’s the coach, and we’re the players’: Senator pitches wrong metaphor on Trump, GOP

In sports, players are expected to carry out coaches’ instructions. In government, Congress is supposed to be a separate branch from the White House.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post