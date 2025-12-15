Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.15.25: Doug Jones makes it official in Alabama

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* While former Sen. Doug Jones had already indicated that he was running for governor in Alabama next year, the Democrat made it official with a formal campaign launch late last week.

* In the wake of the Republican-led state Senate in Indiana rejecting the White House’s redistricting gambit, Donald Trump renewed his rhetorical offensive against GOP legislators who refused to obey his commands. Late Friday, the president singled out Senate Republican leader Rodric Bray by name.

* On a related note, Indiana’s Republican governor, Mike Braun, blamed last week’s failure on “a small group” of “misguided” GOP state senators. In reality, however, a majority of the Republicans in the state Senate opposed Trump’s scheme.