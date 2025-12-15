‘We don’t have a lot of time’: Why inflexible ACA deadlines matter

If all goes according to plan, the Republican-led House will wrap up its work for the year later this week and head home for the holidays. Those hoping for a miracle rescue for the tens of millions of American consumers facing a dramatic spike in their health care costs should probably lower their expectations. Politico reported:

Hopes for a quick patch saving millions of Americans from sharply higher health insurance premiums have given way to expectations of a long slog on Capitol Hill. It is now all but certain that enhanced Obamacare subsidies first implemented by Democrats as a Covid relief measure will expire Dec. 31 after the Senate voted down competing partisan health plans Thursday and House GOP leaders indicated they had no plans to bring an extension up for a vote this year.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who helped rescue the Affordable Care Act from her party’s far-right crusade eight years ago, told Politico: “We don’t have a lot of time.” The GOP senator added, however, that she was “talking to people of goodwill and good faith about how we might be able to sketch” out a compromise.

Implicit in her comments was the fact that such a compromise, were it to eventually materialize, would be considered in 2026, not 2025.

I emphasize this because of the inflexible calendar. For example, in nearly every state, the deadline for consumers to enroll for coverage that would take effect on Jan. 1 is today, Monday, Dec. 15.

The idea that Congress will approve an extension of the existing ACA subsidies by midnight is a pleasant thought, but it cannot and will not happen.