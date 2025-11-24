Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Confirming weeks of rumors, former Democratic Sen. Doug Jones is moving forward with his plans to run for governor in Alabama next year, setting up a rematch with Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who defeated Jones in a 2020 Senate race.

* As readers have probably heard by now, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia will resign from Congress on Jan. 5, 2026 — two days after her eligibility begins for a congressional pension. Gov. Brian Kemp will schedule a special election to fill the vacancy.

* In a bit of a surprise, former Rep. Tim Ryan announced late last week that he won’t be a gubernatorial candidate in Ohio next year. His decision appears to clear the Democratic primary field for Dr. Amy Acton, who served as the state’s health director.

* With about a week remaining before Tennessee’s closely watched congressional special election, the House Majority PAC, the main super PAC aligned with the House Democratic leadership, is investing more than $1 million into a final-week ad campaign, hoping to boost Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn.

* In New Jersey, where Democratic Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill has officially stepped down from Congress, the incumbent governor, Democrat Phil Murphy, has scheduled an April 16 special election to fill the vacancy. Local primary elections will be held on Feb. 5.

* Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell announced last week that he’s throwing his hat into the ring in California’s gubernatorial race. At about the same time, billionaire Tom Steyer, five years after his failed presidential bid, announced that he’s running for governor, too.

* And in New York, Democratic Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, the first Puerto Rican woman ever elected to the House, is retiring next year after 17 terms.