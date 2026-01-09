JD Vance says a bit too much about White House control over the Justice Department

Shortly before Christmas, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” and was asked whether the Justice Department was taking directions from the White House. Blanche, a former defense attorney for Donald Trump, was incredulous.

“No, of course we’re not,” he said.

That exchange came to mind watching JD Vance speak to the White House press corps at Thursday’s briefing, where the vice president said more than he probably intended. The New York Times reported:

Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that the Justice Department would create a high-ranking position with broad authority to investigate fraud across the country that would be ‘run out of the White House’ and answer directly to himself and President Trump. The assertion by Mr. Vance that he and Mr. Trump intended to exercise direct supervision over a senior Justice Department official was one of the administration’s most brazen efforts to date to toss out the traditional boundaries that have long existed between the White House and investigations conducted by federal law enforcement.

In context, the vice president (who rarely misses an opportunity to condemn immigrants) was talking about a new law enforcement initiative that would prioritize alleged fraud in social insurance programs, stemming from the controversy in Minnesota.

To that end, Vance specifically touted a new assistant attorney general, whom the Ohio Republican said would have “all the authority of a special counsel,” who’ll focus exclusively on fraud investigations and whose work would be “run out of the White House.”