Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Todd Blanche sits in the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 3, 2024 in NYC.
Todd Blanche sits in the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 3, 2024 in NYC.Jeenah Moon / Getty Images

Deputy AG Blanche contradicts Trump, adding to systemic credibility concerns

Facing an intensifying scandal, Todd Blanche began Sunday with dwindling credibility. He ended the day with none.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post