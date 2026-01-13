On Jan. 8, the White House announced the creation of a new division in the Department of Justice for “national fraud enforcement,” to be headed by an assistant attorney general. What makes this move notable is that it will be run out of the White House, under the direct supervision of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Never before has the politicization of justice been so blatant or so dangerous.
Having a prosecutor directly answerable to the president and vice president crosses a line that no other administration has dared to cross. It is the kind of thing one might expect in an autocratic or totalitarian regime, but not in the United States.
The New York Times rightly calls Trump and Vance’s intention to directly oversee a senior DOJ official “one of the administration’s most brazen efforts to date to toss out the traditional boundaries that have long existed between the White House and investigations conducted by federal law enforcement.”
And how did Republicans in the Senate, which will be responsible for confirming the nominee to head the new division, react? Majority Leader John Thune said that the person “would be confirmed swiftly.”
Thune’s response is a clear dereliction of duty. It will now be up to his colleagues in the Senate to resist this dangerous power play.
Explaining why the administration is creating the new position, Vance said, “This is the person who is going to make sure we stop defrauding the American people. When we get the bad guys, we want to make sure we get them permanently and they don’t have some legal technicality they can get out of.”
But who does the vice president have in mind when he talks about the “bad guys”? Recall the president’s unfounded charges against people who, in his view, “persecuted my family, staff and supporters, raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the president of the United States.” In a speech at the Justice Department soon after he retook office in 2025, Trump called those who had been involved in bringing criminal cases against him “bad people, really bad people.”
And, in a moment of supreme irony, Trump said, “There could be no more heinous betrayal of American values than to use the law to terrorize the innocent and reward the wicked, and that’s what they were doing at a level that’s never been seen before.”
Since then, the administration has used allegations of fraud to actually “terrorize the innocent” and target its political opponents.
Last fall, New York State Attorney General Letitia James was indicted by a grand jury in Virginia for bank fraud and making false statements on a mortgage application; the indictment was later dismissed. The administration has also threatened to bring fraud charges against Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who led the first effort to impeach Trump while Schiff was a member of the House of Representatives. The New York Times notes that “Trump has said that Mr. Schiff … misled his lenders in a series of home loan transactions between 2009 and 2012.” And let’s not forget that the president has used allegations of mortgage fraud in his campaign to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board.
The Justice Department also has opened an investigation of Fed Chair Jerome Powell for supposed financial irregularities in conjunction with the renovation of the Fed’s headquarters.
James, Schiff and Cook were all targeted by William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who referred their cases to the Justice Department. It seems clear that the administration has found a powerful weapon to use in the president’s campaign of retribution and reprisal.
Because mortgages are complex, paperwork errors are common. Stanley Brand, a criminal defense attorney and fellow in law and government at Penn State Dickinson Law, is quoted by the Times as saying, “If the government pursued all of these — and I’ll call them application peccadilloes — there wouldn’t be any room in all the prisons for people who do this.”
But the Trump administration’s weaponization of fraud investigations doesn’t stop there. On Jan. 6, it told five blue states that it was freezing billions of dollars in funding for child care and social services programs to review them for fraud.