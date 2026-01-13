Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The problem with the new Justice Department fraud division that reports to Trump and Vance

Never before has the politicization of justice been so blatant or so dangerous.

Ty Cobb: ‘No accountability’ for Trump in his ‘narcissistic world’ January 13, 2026 / 05:39
By  Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College. The views expressed here do not represent Amherst College. 