Kristi Noem and DHS do not deserve the benefit of the doubt

The Department of Homeland Security and its leader have an honesty problem — and the numbers prove it.

‘Bald-faced lie’: Joe calls out Secy. Noem for calling Minneapolis woman a domestic terrorist January 8, 2026 / 16:25
By  Philip Bump

Philip Bump

Philip Bump is a data journalist and MS NOW contributor.