GOP opens door to new ‘culture of corruption’ allegations in sequel to scandalous Bush era

At first blush, the circumstances will probably sound familiar. An unpopular Republican president, struggling in his second term, is working alongside a House and Senate led by his own party. GOP officials see evidence of a growing public backlash to the party’s overreach and flailing agenda ahead of the midterm elections, all of which is made more complicated by a series of corruption and ethics controversies.

I’m referring, of course, to 2005 and 2006.

To be sure, the GOP and its leaders were already struggling at the start of George W. Bush’s second term, but when several Republican members of Congress (names like Tom DeLay, Duke Cunningham, Bob Ney and Mark Foley might seem familiar to longtime readers) were caught up in scandals, some of which led to serious criminal charges, it offered Democrats a fresh opportunity to go on the offensive.

The party quickly took aim at the Republicans’ “culture of corruption.” The message resonated, and Democrats won enough seats to retake the majority in both the House and Senate.