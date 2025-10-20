Opinion

Supreme Court adds another gun case to the docket, over drug use and the Second Amendment

The appeal over gun rights for drug users joins another case already on the docket this term regarding concealed carry.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

