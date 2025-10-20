Supreme Court adds another gun case to the docket, over drug use and the Second Amendment

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide another Second Amendment case this term, taking on the question of whether a federal law that bars gun possession by anyone who is “an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance” violates the Constitution.

The gun case joins another one the justices already put on the docket for this term, regarding concealed carry on private property open to the public. After the court holds hearings in both cases later this term, separate decisions should come by early July, providing a clearer picture of the court’s latest firearms stance overall. It takes four justices to grant review of an appeal.

The new case granted review Monday is United States v. Hemani. It arises from the federal prosecution of Ali Danial Hemani, whose case, the government said, was based on his gun possession alongside his “habitual use of marijuana.” The Trump administration urged the justices to review the dispute after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said the law is unconstitutional as applied to Hemani.

To be clear, the administration is urging the justices to uphold a gun regulation in this context. In doing so, the government said the case presents “an important Second Amendment issue that affects hundreds of prosecutions every year: whether the government may disarm individuals who habitually use unlawful drugs but are not necessarily under the influence while possessing a firearm.”