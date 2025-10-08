Opinion

‘Absolute madness’: Fmr. FBI official reacts to firing of agent over gay pride flag October 3, 2025 / 11:05

Kash Patel fires yet another group of FBI agents without cause, shutters corruption group

The Republicans’ “Arctic Frost” controversy has largely collapsed under scrutiny. It led the FBI to fire at least three special agents anyway.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

