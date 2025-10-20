Opinion

President Trump commutes prison sentence of disgraced ex-Congressman George Santos October 18, 2025 / 04:10

With George Santos, Trump finds another convicted congressional Republican to reward

The president has now pardoned or commuted the sentences of most of the Republican congressmen convicted of felonies in the 21st century.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

