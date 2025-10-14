‘Hot mic’ catches Indonesian president asking Trump for a meeting with son Eric

There’s always something special about “hot mic” incidents. Most public figures prefer to avoid self-imposed controversies, so they tend to be guarded and cautious in public, recognizing the importance of staying on message.

But when they’re overheard on a live microphone, the public gets to hear these prominent voices speak their minds, unaware that their comments will reach a broad audience. The result is something most of us rarely get from political figures: unvarnished candor.

This week offered a classic of the genre. Reuters reported:

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asked U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday if he could meet with Trump’s son Eric, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, according to comments by the leaders picked up by a microphone after Trump had addressed a Gaza-focused summit in Egypt. Trump and Prabowo, who were also seen on video, appeared to be unaware that a live microphone was recording their conversation.

In context, Trump was in Egypt to deliver remarks to an international audience regarding the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. As part of the gathering, the American president interacted with a variety of global leaders, including Subianto — who apparently had a request unrelated to the topic at hand.

Trump's conversation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is caught on a hot mic. Hard to tell exactly what they are talking about, but Subianto asks Trump about meeting Eric Trump and Don Jr, who supposedly have nothing to do with government while they run the family business. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-13T17:42:35.325Z