President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning was thinking about child care fraud in Minnesota, an issue so urgent he just had to tell his Truth Social followers about it. “Much of the Minnesota Fraud, up to 90%, is caused by people that came into our Country, illegally, from Somalia,” he wrote, as usual simply making up allegations with no evidence. For good measure, Trump roped in Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., one of his frequent targets, saying “Lowlifes like this can only be a liability to our Country’s greatness. Send them back from where they came.”

Why was Trump suddenly interested in allegations of fraud that have been under investigation for years by federal and state authorities and, for the record, have nothing to do with Rep. Omar? An issue that has already resulted in dozens of convictions and is not too dissimilar from the kind of fraud that has gone on for decades in every state in the union?

If you think it’s because some Somali Americans have been involved and Trump wants to foment racist and anti-immigrant hatred, then you’re absolutely right. That’s not subtext, it’s text. Trump couldn’t be more clear on that score. He has referred to Somali immigrants as “garbage.” But it’s also a vivid illustration of how the right-wing propaganda machine works. It doesn’t matter whether a story is new, or whether the allegations made are true. That machine is so well-oiled that once the lever is pulled, there will be headlines and TV stories and viral memes everywhere you look. In this case, there are even changes to government policy.

The only surprise is that it took the right-wing propaganda machine this long to home in on Minnesota. A story that allows them to promote racism and xenophobia and attack social programs at the same time? It was irresistible.

Fraud is a serious problem, especially where the private sector meets public money, as it so often does in the provision of health care and other social services. The way it often works is that a fraudster will either pose as a legitimate provider and obtain public funds or an otherwise legitimate provider bills the government for work it never did.

That type of fraud spread rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the federal government scrambled to provide food aid, child care, health coverage and business loans to keep the country afloat during the emergency. Criminals everywhere saw an opportunity to cash in. In 2023, the Small Business Administration’s inspector general estimated that $64 billion had gone out in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Minnesota is just one state where that kind of fraud seemed to accelerate after 2020. Since 2022, the federal government and Minnesota’s state government have undertaken sweeping investigations of fraud in nutrition and child care programs, resulting in dozens of criminal convictions.

Does Bock’s case prove white women are inherently inclined toward criminality?

Many of the people convicted have been Somali American. But the most significant of those convictions is probably that of Aimee Bock, a white woman who was the ringleader of a scheme that defrauded $250 million from nutrition programs. Does Bock’s case prove white women are inherently inclined toward criminality and should be removed from the country so we can finally be safe from the danger they pose? We should certainly debate it.

Minnesota fraud is getting so much attention now because of a viral video from a 23-year-old MAGA YouTuber named Nick Shirley. In the video, he travels to day care centers in the Twin Cities area and confronts staff, claiming to show that they don’t have any children inside. (In at least some cases, his claims have been shown to be false). The video is centered on a man Shirley identifies only as “David,” who makes a series of wild accusations unsupported by any evidence, including that money is being stolen to fund terrorism, a conspiracy theory that federal prosecutors have already debunked. Shirley also claims in the video, in all seriousness, that there is something fishy about the fact that the Minnesota state flag “very much so resembles the flag of Somalia.” Which is true, insofar as they are both blue.

Despite Shirley’s buffoonery, his questionable claims and his purporting to “reveal” something that has been publicly known and thoroughly investigated for years, the video was immediately promoted by the conservative media system, as though an instruction had gone out: We’re all going to talk about fraud in Minnesota now. Vice President JD Vance tweeted out Shirley’s video, saying, “This dude has done far more useful journalism than any of the winners” of last year’s Pulitzer Prizes. More from MS NOW Daily Must reads from Today's list Byron Donalds faces racist attacks in Florida’s ugly GOP gubernatorial primary Ja’han Jones Mike Johnson may have already lost Max Burns Elon Musk congratulated Shirley for passing 100 million views of the video. On the Fox News home page Wednesday, there were more than a dozen stories on the Minnesota case. The Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee announced that it will conduct hearings into “rampant fraud” in Minnesota. Then Trump’s government turned the panic into policy. The deputy secretary of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday evening that because “Intrepid journalists have made shocking and credible allegations of extensive fraud in Minnesota’s child care programs,” the administration is freezing all child care payments to the state of Minnesota. Ask yourself: Why is everyone talking about this now? There is no telling how many excellent programs will shut down, how many providers will lose their jobs and how many families will lose access to the child care they need. None of that matters to the right because it achieved what it no doubt considers a great victory in persuading some media outlets to treat a 50-state problem as exclusive to one Democratic-led state. These members of the right promoted anti-immigrant hatred and racism, and they struck a blow against the provision of vital social services. The next time a story like this one comes to dominate the news, ask yourself: Why is everyone talking about this now? There’s a good chance the answer will be: because the right decided to make it a big deal, and so it was. It’s a power for which the left has no answer. Paul Waldman Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.