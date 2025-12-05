FIFA rewards Trump with a new, hastily arranged, entirely unwarranted ‘peace’ prize

Donald Trump went to embarrassing lengths in his campaign for a Nobel Peace Prize — to no avail. Soon after, Gianni Infantino, who leads FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, got to work trying to make his friend in the White House feel better.

In fact, Infantino directed the international organization to create its own honor, called the “FIFA Peace Prize — Football Unites the World.” The New York Times reported that the effort “was so hastily arranged that it surprised several of the body’s most senior officials, including board members and vice presidents, according to four soccer executives briefed on the events.”

Take a wild guess who won the award.

“It is presented annually on behalf of the billions of football loving people from around the world to distinguish an individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to balancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action. And therefore,… pic.twitter.com/xnfM4AeVq8 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2025

That Trump put the medal around his own neck added an unintentionally amusing — and oddly apt — twist on the ceremony.

The obvious problem with these developments is that Trump doesn’t deserve a peace prize. The president is, after all, embroiled in an ongoing controversy surrounding his administration’s alleged war crimes, which dovetails with a series of related incidents that include Republicans’ threats targeting Latin American countries and Nigeria, preemptive military strikes on targets in Iran, and a bombing campaign in Yemen.

In October, Trump declared, “I think we’re just gonna kill people that are bringing drugs into our country, OK? We are going to kill them, you know? They are going to be, like, dead.”