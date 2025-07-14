Opinion

President Trump and thousands of fans attend FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium July 13, 2025 / 01:51

Trump crashes team’s FIFA Club World Cup trophy photo, booed by soccer fans

“I was a bit confused,” said Chelsea soccer star Cole Palmer after the president neglected to leave the stage following the trophy presentation ceremony.

By  Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

